New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Electronics and IT Ministry is set to add more start-ups under Design Linked Incentive programme during the third SemiconIndia Future Design roadshows to be held in the national capital on Friday, a government official said.

Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, General Atomics Global Corporation, venture capitalists Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, Celesta Capital etc are scheduled to participate in the roadshow.

"At SemiconIndia futureDESIGN Roadshows under the DLI Scheme, more start-ups will be added to the DLI Scheme pool. It will help in handholding them in development of indigenous technologies around semiconductors," the ministry official said on Thursday.

The government has plans to approve semiconductor manufacturing units this year and designs of chipsets are crucial for indigenous development of the technology.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the government plans to expand semiconductor design ecosystem from 2-3 a few years ago to 100 by the end of this year.

Chandrasekhar at a roadshow held in Bengaluru in February had facilitated the first three startups — Vervesemi Microelectronics, Fermionic Design and DV2JS Innovation, selected under the Design Linked Incentive scheme in the semiconductor space.

Meity aims to stimulate the next-generation semiconductor designers, promote the culture of co-development and joint ownership of IPs with active industry participation and indigenously develop semiconductor chips for automobile, mobility, communication and computing through the roadshows.

"SemiconIndia futureDESIGN Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme comes with provisions to offset the disabilities in the domestic industry involved in semiconductor design in order to not only move up in value- chain but also strengthen the semiconductor chip design ecosystem in the country," the official said.

