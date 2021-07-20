New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Mesh, a people management platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 37.4 crore) in funding led by Surge, a rapid scale-up programme by Sequoia Capital India for startups in India and Southeast Asia.

The round also saw participation from RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity and Emles Venture Partners, a statement said.

Angel investors Neeraj Arora (ex-Whatsapp Chief Business Officer), Prasanna Sankar (Co-Founder of Rippling), along with Munish Varma, Sumer Juneja and Vikas Agnihotri (Softbank Partners) also participated in the funding round.

Headquartered in San Jose, United States, Mesh makes it easy for employees to actively collaborate with their employer in managing goals, receiving timely feedback, and advancing their career.

Founded by Gaurav Chaubey, Rahul Singh and Saurabh Nangia in May 2020, Mesh offers employees an ongoing sense of progress with an easy way to manage goals and OKRs, performance reviews, one-on-one check-ins, and pulse surveys. It also sends users personalised reminders to drive individual growth.

OKR stands for objectives and key results.

"The future of work is flexible, distributed and agile, yet many companies have retained traditional methods of managing employee performance and engagement. Mesh was built to ensure that companies today are equipped to manage a new-age workforce with agility," Gaurav Chaubey, co-founder of Mesh, said.

Mesh's clients include companies such as Cred, ShareChat, Gradeup, Pipefy, CleverTap and Grant Thornton.

Mesh is part of Surge's fifth cohort of 23 companies that have developed new digital solutions to help companies and individuals work, live and learn better in a rapidly evolving Southeast Asian landscape.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)