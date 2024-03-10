Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has presented scholarships and research grants worth Rs 1.70 crore to 301 students under its corporate social responsibility division Metropolis Foundation, the healthcare provider said on Sunday.

The majority of recipients were women candidates pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate medical education across India.

Metropolis holds its MedEngage Annual Summit aimed at nurturing medical talent in the country and the scholarships acknowledges the outstanding achievements of the candidates in academic scores, extra-curricular activities and research presentations.

"In India, while the demand for healthcare professionals is high, financial constraints and skill gaps hinder many aspiring medical students. MedEngage aims to bridge this gap by providing financial support and opportunities" said Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Chief Executive Officer Surendran Chemmenkottil.

"Our commitment to education and diversity aims to address workforce shortages and create a more icnlusive future", he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development department additional chief secretary Kumar Jayant, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Nodal Officer, P Shanmugapriya presented the grants to the candidates today at an event in the city.

The scholarships and the financial assistance to students facilitates hands-on experience to the students at the state-of-the-art laboratories of Metropolis across the country.

