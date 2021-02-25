New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) MG Motor India on Thursday said it has rolled out the 50,000th unit of Hector SUV with an all-women crew at its Gujarat plant.

The company, which has a 33 per cent share of women in its workforce across all business functions, said the milestone unit was produced by women-only teams, involved in panel-pressing of sheet metal and welding to painting jobs as well as carrying out post-production test runs.

"The rollout of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honour to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry such as automobile manufacturing.

"We believe that it will inspire more women to join the automotive industry in India and abroad," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

Stating that MG has always been a progressive brand with diversity, community and innovation, he said, "We believe that it is something that has broadened our perspective as a brand and unlocked efficiencies in every aspect of our business operations".

The company further said it aims to achieve 50 per cent gender diversity in its organisation in the future and pave the way for a balanced workforce.

"Since its inception, as its core focus area, the brand has worked closely with the local panchayats near its Halol manufacturing plant. Doing so has encouraged more young women to work in a safe and secure environment at the MG plant," it added.

