Coimbatore, Dec 6 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Sunday dedicated to the public a newly constructed bus-stand on the outskirts of the city.

Named as Dr Puratchithalavai Dr Amma Bus-stand, the Rs 5.30-crore facility has 12 bus bays, hotels, baby-feeding room, police control room and toilets, he said.

Also Read | 4 of 5 Cyclones, Including Amphan, in 2020 Were in 'Severe Cyclonic Storms' Category and Above.

About 3,000 passengers would benefit by the bus-stand from where 250 buses would be operated daily, he said.

Similarly, another bus-stand being built on the outskirts at a cost of Rs 3 crore is nearing completion, he added.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Apologises for Remarks on Adipurush and Raavan, Says ‘Lord Ram Has Always Been the Symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for Me’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)