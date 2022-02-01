Mangaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Urban Development B A Byrathi Basavaraj on Tuesday visited various parts of the city and inspected the ongoing Smart City projects along with officials of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place on February 8, 2022: Report.

The minister visited the rejuvenated Gujjarakere site, Yemmekere swimming pool, Wenlock surgical block, Hampankatta junction among other places.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Crypto Tax Regime Indicates Future of Cryptocurrencies As Financial Asset in India.

He also inspected the sites under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

The minister was accompanied by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and other officials. A review meeting on the progress of the work was held later at the MCC office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)