Kannauj (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A-13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three labourers in a village in the Sadar Kotwali police station area of this district, officials said on Wednesday.

The three accused, engaged in construction of a water tank in the village, were arrested on Wednesday, they said, adding the incident took place on Monday.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

Sadar Kotwali police station SHO Vishnukant Tiwari said the girl was going to the fields when the three labourers, in a drunken state, allegedly kidnapped her and took her to the panchayat building and raped her.

When the girl shouted for help, the accused beat her up, the SHO said.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

Later, the victim managed to free herself from the clutches of the accused, reached home and informed her father about the incident, police said.

On the basis of a complaint by the father, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, SHO Tiwari said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said that the three labourers -- Rohit Prajapati, Chandra Prakash and Mumber Pal -- have been arrested.

The accused were produced before the court which sent them to jail, the SP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)