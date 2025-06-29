Palghar, Jun 29 (PTI) A couple, reported missing by their family, was found dead in the sea near a fort in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

Bodies of Shivaji Shinde (54) and his wife Rangita (48) were found floating in the sea near Arnala Fort in Vasai, senior inspector Vilas Patil of Arnala police station said.

He said the bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

The duo's family had approached the Virar police station after they went missing on Saturday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

