New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP on Monday launched a specially crafted 'Raksha bandhan' silver coin ahead of the rakhi festival.

The 'Raksha Bandhan' silver coins in 999.920 gram priced at Rs 2,000 per coin are being sold on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Raksha Bandhan or rakhi festival is on August 3.

