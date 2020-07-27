After several leaks, it is now official that Realme V5 smartphone will be launched in China on August 3. The firm has shared a poster along with a few images of the smartphone on 'Weibo'- a Chinese social networking website. According to reports, Realme V5 will feature a new sort of material sporting an AG glass black with matte-finish & a large Realme brand name. Realme V5 Smartphone To Be Launched on July 27; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

A couple of days back, the handset was spotted on TENNA. The certification listing revealed some of its key features. According to the listing, the mobile device will flaunt a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme V5 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset & could be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the smartphone is likely to feature a quad rear camera system with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle-lens & two 2MP sensors. The mobile phone may run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Expected to be fuelled by a massive 4,900mAh battery, the handset might get 30W fast charging support. The Realme V5 could be available in four shades - Black, Gray, Green & Silver. More details about Realme V5 will be revealed during its launch.

