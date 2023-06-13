Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Nambikkai Inaiyam - the Blockchain Backbone of the Tamil Nadu with e-Pettagam citizen wallet mobile application was launched by the Minister for information technology and digital services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Tuesday.

The NI Blockchain Backbone of Tamil Nadu facility has been established for securing and verifying digitised data in the e-Pettagam mobile application which would allow the government to secure documents and protect them from tampering.

The initiative would allow residents and businesses from Tamil Nadu to share their digitised documents in a secure manner for verification by employers, higher education institutions, government entities, banks, and other agencies, an official release said.

It would significantly cut down the need for residents of Tamil Nadu to travel and submit original documents for employment, admission, and accessing government services among others.

In the first phase, TNeGA would secure community certificates, income certificates, first graduate certificates, academic certificates, and mark sheets from the members of the public.

Residents would be able to choose to securely share the documents through e-mail, and short messaging services through the e-Pettagam application.

Rajan, on the occasion also inaugurated a training centre set up at an outlay of Rs 1.93 crore at the campus of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency in the city. It would fulfill the internal training needs of the agency.

Training on e-office, e-district managers, and software simulation would be provided by the Centre, the release added.

