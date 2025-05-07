New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) "This is a first-time experience for me," said Ridhima Sarkar, a shopper at Khan Market, as sirens started blaring on Wednesday afternoon and officials asked people to run as part of an evacuation drill under 'Operation Abhyaas'.

Like elsewhere in the country, mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, among others, were carried out in several parts of Delhi.

Some of the prominent locations where the mock drill was conducted include Khan Market, NDMC building, Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, and Chandni Chowk.

At Khan Market, the drill was carried out in coordination with the Market Association and locals. Three shops and a nearby fruit stall were used to simulate a real-time crisis.

Sarkar (46) stressed that people should stay alert in a war-like situation and stand with the government.

Police personnel guided participants on how to respond in emergencies, teaching them techniques for sheltering the injured, using fire extinguishers, and ensuring calm, orderly evacuations.

"People were told to stay silent and take shelter in place to avoid panic," a police official said.

A similar evacuation drill was carried out at the bustling Chandni Chowk, where sirens signalled the beginning of the exercise. The market saw momentary panic as people rushed to safety, but authorities quickly took control of the situation.

Akanksha Priya, who came to shopping, said, "It was a bit frightening at first, but I understand the importance of such drills. It helps us know what to do if something real happens."

A shopkeeper, who also took part in the drill, said, "Whatever I learnt here will be passed on to my family. We know that people panic in such a situation but if we follow what we learnt here lower casualty chances."

Officials said such exercises will continue in key areas of the city to strengthen readiness and community involvement in emergency response efforts.

