Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday said that moral values have been the foundation of Indian culture and the new education policy serves as its carrier.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Rajasthan University, Bagde said, "Moral values have been the main basis of Indian culture. To take these values away, Lord Macaulay introduced the English education system during British rule, which developed a slave mentality among citizens."

He said that Vinoba Bhave had once remarked that just as the national flag was changed after independence, the education policy should also have been changed. However, that did not happen.

"Now, a new education policy has been prepared by around one thousand educationists. It is filled with Indian ethos and life values, and it promotes moral values,” Bagde said, adding that teachers should educate students in the spirit of this policy.

Expressing happiness over the fact that more than 75 per cent of the gold medal recipients were girls, the governor said they are now creating a new history of achievements.

Referring to Maharishi Arvind, Bagde said he had emphasised awakening the inner self to enhance intellectual capacity in children, an idea also mentioned by Pandit Nehru in 'The Discovery of India'.

He said the new education policy aims to realise this vision.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who also addressed the event, said an order has been issued to rename the Vice Chancellor as ‘Kulguru' in state universities, adding that the pride of education lies in this term.

Devnani said the Indian knowledge system remains relevant today and has made significant contributions in fields like education, science, technology, and philosophy since ancient times.

He urged the youth to become self-reliant while upholding humility and decency.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Premchand Bairwa also addressed the students on the occasion.

