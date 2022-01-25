New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Over 70 corporate partners from e-commerce, ride-hailing, logistics and manufacturing ecosystems have joined 'Shoonya', a NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) India initiative to promote zero-pollution mobility across the nation.

RMI India in a statement said the campaign aims to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for deliveries and rides through a corporate branding programme and EV awareness drive.

It added that as part of the awareness drive, the Shoonya coalition launched an ad campaign on January 25, 2022, to highlight the air quality, environmental and cost benefits of EVs.

