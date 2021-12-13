Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Fullife Healthcare, which is into active nutrition, healthcare and nutraceutical products and backed by investors such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sixth Sense Ventures, Kotak Securities and Akash Prakash, has raised USD 22 million in series-C funding from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

Fullife owns brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, which are the leaders in active nutrition and beauty respectively and the money will be used accelerate growth of these brands, Varun Khanna, chief executive of Fullife, said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | iQOO 9 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Launch Expected Next Year.

This funding will support Fast&Up and Chicnutrix to expand their domestic presence, enhance manufacturing capabilities and accelerate momentum globally. Both of these home-grown brands have been entering new categories, he added.

Nirav Mehta, managing director at Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, said Fullife is carving a niche in the new-age nutrition, active lifestyle and wellness space through its novel effervescent and plant-based offerings.

Also Read | Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, co-founder and chief execuive of Fast&Up, said, investment from a global investor like Morgan Stanley brings a sense of validation for what Fast&Up has been doing since its inception over the past five years.

Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, chief executive of Chicnutrix said, the brand was started with the aim to become every woman's nutrition for their beauty and wellness needs. "Investment from Morgan Stanley validates that we are moving in the right direction".

Fullife is backed by investors such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sixth Sense Ventures, Kotak Securities and Akash Prakash and has a growing portfolio of clinically proven, branded pharmaceutical and OTC products.

It has a backward integration from own R&D centre, manufacturing plants to an omni-channel distribution across the country.

Fullife Healthcare was founded in 2011 and is among the largest effervescent nutrition manufacturers. Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products, whose flagship brand Fast&Up was brought to India in 2015 under their active lifestyle segment.

Chicnutrix is an all-women's wellness, beauty and nutrition brand launched in 2019 and started out as an innovative nutrition supplements company to bring world-class supplements under its parent company Fullife Healthcare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)