New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Sunday congratulated badminton star P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The shuttler, who is also the brand ambassador of steel PSU RINL, won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, beating China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 in third-place playoff.

"I congratulate badminton star P V Sindhu. She has won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics beating China's He Bing Jiao.

"She is also brand ambassador of RINL. We all our proud of her," Kulaste said in a statement.

?In 2016, Visakhapatnam-based Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) had roped in the badminton champion as its brand ambassador. ?RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, is country's first shore-based integrated steel plant having an annual capacity of 7.3 million tonnes.

