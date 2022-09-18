New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Kota-based Motion Education plans to invest at least Rs 100 crore over the next two-and-a-half years to expand business in hybrid mode and make a foray into the edtech segment, a top official of the company said.

Test preparatory services firm Motion Education founder Nitin Vijay, an IIT BHU alumni, told PTI that the company is a profitable venture and in process of raising Rs 150-200 crore fund at an enterprise valuation of Rs 1,000 crore to fund the expansion.

The company has roped in 300 people for the edtech segment which it plans to double over next two-and-a-half years to 600 people and scale up its offline centres from 52 to around 150 by 2024.

"Rs 100 crore investment will go mainly into building content, regional content along with enrichment of the current examinations content. Second, we will put money into acquisition of talent. We are a decent profit-making company right now and capable of generating our own funds in the next two to three years," Vijay said.

He said that the company has already invested Rs 20 crore out of the planned investment of Rs 100 crore.

The company plans to expand centres on franchisee owned company operated (FOCO) model in tier-2 towns where franchise owners will need to invest in the range of Rs 1.5-1.75 crore depending on the cities and their requirements. Motion Education will support the franchisee with trained teachers, trained staff, technology, branding and marketing support.

Motion Education claims to have close to 30,000 students enrolled in short term classroom courses and other courses on paid basis. Vijay said that the total of about 2000 employees across India out of which 900 are located in Kota.

