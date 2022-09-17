Mumbai, September 17: On Saturday, eight cheetahs from Namibia arrived at Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Cheetahs which had gone extinct in India have returned to the country after 70 years. Union Minister Jyoyiraditya Scindia welcomed the big cats as they arrived in a special cargo flight that landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior. In his tweet, Scindia said, "The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats!"

Soon after the cheetahs landed in India, netizens took to Google to learn more about cheetahs and know the difference between cheetah, leopard, and jaguar. "Difference between cheetah leopard jaguar" became a trend on the search engine website. The scientific names of the three big cats are Panthera onca (Jaguar), Panthera pardus (Leopard) and Acinonyx jubatus (Cheetahs). As the country welcomes back the big cats, which will take residence at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, let's understand a few differences between the cheetah, leopard, and jaguar. Cheetahs Back In India: Faster Than Most Cars but Low on Stamina, This Big Cat Struggles to Protect Its Kill.

The cheetah, leopard, and jaguar are the three big cats out of the seven cats including Panthera, Puma, Tiger, and Snow leopard among others. The cheetah, leopard, and jaguar are all big cats and are quadrupeds with tails. Their bodies are also covered in fur, however, there are a few notable physical differences that can help to distinguish the three. Among the three big cats, the Jaguars are the largest with an average height of 75 cm and length of between 150 to 180 cm. Besides, the Jaguar also has a long tail ranging between 70 to 90 cm. While the male Jaguars are heavier in weight, the female jaguars are slightly smaller when compared to the males.

On the other hand, the leopards have shorter legs which are relatively small when compared to their long bodies. A notable feature of the leopards is their broad head and massive skull. The leopards also have specialized muscular bodies which allow them to climb easily. While the colour of the leopard ranges from light yellow to reddish-orange, the Jaguars are pale yellow or reddish brown in colour, however, some jaguars are also black in colour and are popularly known as the black panther. Cheetahs Set to Welcome in India After 7 Long Decades of Extinction; PM Narendra Modi to Release Big Cats Into Kuno National Park (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs, which are making a comeback to the Indian wilderness after 70 years are thinner and have longer limbs compared to the body. More so, the Cheetahs also have small rounded heads and a black stripe running from the inner corner of the eye to the snout. When it comes to colour, the Cheetahs vary in various shades of yellow but have a strong presence of black and rounded spots all over their body. Another characteristic of the Cheetah is the fact that it can clock a distance of 100 metres in just three seconds, however, it cannit maintain its top speed for more than half a minute. The Cheetah is known for its stunning speed and not for stamina.

