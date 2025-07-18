Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) Kolkata has partnered with TNS Logi-Park Private Ltd to redevelop and beautify the historic 'Doi Ghat' on the banks of the Hooghly River, furthering its efforts to rejuvenate the city's riverfront.

The Doi Ghat holds historical significance as a key landing point for the dairy trade between Howrah and Kolkata.

The name Doi Ghat is derived from 'Doi' or curd in Bengali, reflecting its past as a hub where dairy products and other goods arrived in earthen pots from Howrah.

Howrah was once known for its flourishing dairy sector.

Strategically located at the confluence of the Adi Ganga and the Hooghly's main channel, the ghat played an important role in riverine trade and daily exchanges between rural Bengal and the then growing city of Calcutta.

The ghat will undergo redevelopment to enhance its heritage character while modernising its infrastructure.

The project will also improve access and public utilities at the site.

SMPK has been actively working to restore several historic ghats as part of its broader Hooghly riverfront beautification drive.

Similar partnerships have already been undertaken for the renovation of Kumartuli and Nimtala ghats.

Once completed, the revamped Doi Ghat is expected to contribute to tourism, community engagement, and the preservation of Kolkata's riverine heritage.

