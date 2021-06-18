New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) on Friday said the customised crash course programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh "Covid warriors" across India will help lakhs of patients who are dependent on these healthcare workers, besides generating employment.

While welcoming the government's step to address the need to bridge the skill gap in the country's healthcare ecosystem, MTaI also said that the norms from migrating from one speciality of allied health to another should also be relaxed.

"MTaI welcomes the move by the government of India to strengthen the frontline of healthcare workers (HCWs). These crash courses will not only help generate employment but also would help lakhs of patients who are dependent on these HCWs for their care," (MTaI) Chairman & Director General Pavan Choudary said in a statement.

Stating that MTaI members have been training over 2.5 lakh HCWs annually, he said, "We understand the exigency of bridging the skill gap in our healthcare ecosystem and appreciate the initiative to address this issue."

Choudary said MTaI has on several occasions recommended to Centre that the job licensing norms for these positions should be relaxed and "the norms from migrating from one speciality of allied health to another should also be relaxed".

"This is important keeping in mind the sudden increase in demand for the HCW and the transferability of skills," he added.

Launching the customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill "Covid warriors" across India, Modi said the nation needs to stay prepared as the danger of coronavirus and possibility of its mutation remain present.

The prime minister said the second wave of the pandemic has highlighted the challenges the virus can throw up, and the training of more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction.

The customised crash course training will be imparted to people in six customised job roles, namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.

The course, launched from 111 centres across 26 states, has been designed by top experts, Modi said, adding that the Corona period has proved the importance of skill, re-skill and up-skill.

It is a special programme under the central component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore, the PMO said.

