Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday said its Director (Marketing) Mukesh Choudhary has been given additional charge of Director (Business Development).

Choudhary's appointment is effective from June 1, 2025, for an initial period of three months or until a regular incumbent is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The move comes after Debasish Nanda, Director (Businss Development) retired from the services of CIL with effect from June 1, 2025. Consequently, he also ceased to be a director on the board of the company from the same date.

