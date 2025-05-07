New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a member of the dreaded Chennu gang who had jumped parole in a murder case, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said Arshad (34) was on interim bail for the treatment of his wife but did not surrender back which led to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him.

The Seelampur resident is an accused in a 2017 murder case.

He was arrested from Seelampur on Tuesday, police added.

