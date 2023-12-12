New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Muslims and people belonging to other religions should voluntarily hand over all disputed religious sites to the Hindu community, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said.

In an interview with PTI, he said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was very clear when he said "there is no need to find Shivling in every mosque".

"Bhagwat's statement was aimed at putting an end to mutual conflict so that society can think and reflect while being free from hatred and violence," Kumar said.

Kumar, who is the RSS' national executive member and patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said temples belonging to the followers of 'Sanatan' were demolished by foreign invaders.

"What Mohan Bhagwat said is very clear. There is no need to search, the truth is in front of everyone. Everyone should accept that truth," he said

"Muslims and people belonging to other religions should come forward and hand over the disputed religious places of Hindus to the Hindu community," Kumar added.

Kumar said there is an atmosphere of happiness not only in the country but across the world with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Ram temple is for everyone…Ram temple (Ayodhya) is a national temple. Ram is for all and in everyone. India is a nation which accepts and respects all religions. Therefore, it is (right) to call it (Ram Temple) a national temple," he said.

