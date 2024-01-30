Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Tuesday convicted a man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, a lawyer said.

Special Judge Anjani Kumar Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the accused after holding him guilty under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

On February 5, 2016, the five-year-old victim was playing outside his house when the accused Rajender took him to a nearby place on the pretext of being giving him a toffee and sexually assaulted him, government counsel Vinay Kumar Arora told PTI.

Later the boy was found in a bleeding state, the lawyer said. The incident happened in a village under Ratanpuri police station area in Muzaffarnagar, he said.

