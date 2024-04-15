Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Talda village when the labourers were working inside the house, the police said.

While two labourers were declared dead, 17 were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur told reporters that the deceased were identified as Mohit (30) and Piyush (28).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

