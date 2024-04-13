Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is an annual observance in India commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm on April 14 every year. Dr Ambedkar is widely regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice, equality, and human rights. Born on April 14, 1891, he was a prominent leader of the Dalit community and played an important role in advocating for the rights and upliftment of marginalised sections of society. Ambedkar Jayanti is also referred to as 'Equality Day' in parts of India. As Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14.

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti History

Babasaheb Ambedkar's first birthday was publicly celebrated on April 14, 1928 in Pune. The day was established by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, a social activist. He started the tradition of Babasaheb's birth anniversary or Ambedkar Jayanti and since them the day has been marked every year with great enthusiasm. Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting against social discrimination, inequality, and injustice, particularly towards the Dalits. He advocated for their rights and worked towards social justice, equality, and empowerment. Ambedkar Jayanti: Quotes and Inspirational Sayings by the Father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar, To Observe This Day.

Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Significance

Ambedkar Jayanti holds significant importance, especially among the Dalit community, as it serves as a reminder of Dr. Ambedkar's tireless efforts to uplift the oppressed sections of society. On this day, processions are carried out by followers of Dr Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated throughout the world, especially by Dalits, Adivasi, labour workers, women and also those who embraced Buddhism. Various events and programs are organised across India to honour Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to the nation, including seminars, symposiums, cultural programs, processions, and discussions on his teachings and ideals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).