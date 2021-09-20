Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineer in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021, the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

The results of KCET-2021, the gateway for entry into professional courses, was held held from August 28 to 30 and the results were announced today.

Narayan said in a statement that 1,83,231 candidates out of 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination have become eligible for admission into engineering and technology courses, based on merit.

He clarified that there was no cut-off marks set as announced earlier for seeking entry to engineering courses.

For other streams, 1,52,518 candidates for agriculture, 1,52,760 candidates for veterinary, 1,55,910 candidates for naturopathy and Yoga and 1,86,638 for B. Pharma & Pharm-D courses have become eligible, the minister said.

All the 12 COVID-19 positive students who were facilitated to write exams in separate COVID care centres have secured ranks, he stated.

