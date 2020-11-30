New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 224.94 crore for the quarter ended September.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 99.57 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 287.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 490.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

