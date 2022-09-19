Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a sewage pit in Suradevi village in Nagpur's Koradi area, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | How to Remove Leaked MMS, Videos and Photos From Social Media or Website? Know Steps Here.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Aryan Dudhbarve was playing near the pit dug as part of the construction of a house, he added.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

An accidental death case has been registered and probe for alleged negligence was underway, the Koradi police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)