Nagpur, Apr 9 (PTI) A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was suspended while five personnel were served show-cause notices for the alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a murder case in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday.

PSI Dilip Aade of Imambada police station was suspended for not taking action after stones were hurled at the house of Naresh Walde before he was murdered by two men, who have been arrested.

An inquiry revealed that the police failed to visit the crime scene, prompting action from the city commissioner of police.

