Nagpur, May 3 (PTI) A steel trader was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 3 crore by a hardware firm owner in Nagpur who refused to pay money for purchased goods, police said on Saturday.

The complainant Sunil Muralidhar Tulsyan's firm used to supply steel coils to a hardware trading company, owned by the accused Murtuja Yusuf Shakir.

Between December 10, 2023, and May 8, 2024, Shakir purchased steel goods worth Rs 2,97,74,740 from Tulsyan's firm, police stated.

Shakir paid through a cheque which bounced. He kept delaying the payment, prompting Tulsyan to approach Lakadganj police and file a complaint.

Police registered a case against Shakir. Further investigation is underway.

