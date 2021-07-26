Puducherry, Jul 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday charged the AINRC led NDA goverment here with being slack in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no steps being taken to ensure tourists adhere to safety protocols.

In a virtual press conference, he said the flow of tourists into Puducherry had increased, but there was no adherence to safety protocols by the visitors.

"Most of the tourists do not use face masks or maintain social distancing. This would only contribute alarmingly to the rise in the covid 19 in Puducherry`, he said.

He said the 'Sunday market' (open-air market) on M G Road sees a large turn out and all safety norms are thrown for a toss.

He also demanded that the goverment intensify the vaccination programme to prevent spread of the pandemic. PTI

