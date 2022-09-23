Nashik, Sep 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,82,027 on Friday after 19 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 21 and reached 4,73,001, leaving the district with an active caseload of 122, he added.

