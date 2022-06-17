Nashik, Jun 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 28 to reach 4,76,334 on Friday, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

So far, 4,67,317 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 22 during the day, leaving the district with 118 active cases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)