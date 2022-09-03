Nashik, Sep 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,569 on Saturday with the addition of 31 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

Also Read | Dr. Richardson Khristi, With His FB Page ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Becomes a Benefactor of Change in Society.

The recovery count rose by 77 to touch 4,72,477, leaving the district with an active caseload of 188, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)