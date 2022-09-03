Besides this page, he also successfully runs another motivational page that focuses on spreading joyfulness and light in people.

No matter how much ever we speak about how a few professionals have been working their way to the top in their respective industries, it still feels like much more discussions are needed around them for the world to know their genius and understand their brilliance in their work. Over the years, the world has seen how a few professionals have hustled each day to attain their definition of success, but how many times have people heard about compassionate beings whose whole purpose in life is to create happiness and success for others through their work? Well, Dr. Richardson Khristi, who successfully runs his unique Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd, is one such incredible example of a man who believes in always putting people first, and this he does through his motivational pages on FB The Lord is my Shepherd and "GOD will make a way when there seems no way."

Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd is based in Anand, Gujarat, which Dr. Richardson Khristi founded in May 2021. Before founding this company, he had already established the above-mentioned motivational pages on Facebook, creating The Lord is my Shepherd page in 2010, and GOD will make a way when there seems no way in 2015. The former has earned over 5 million followers, while the latter has gained more than 1.2 million followers until now.

Speaking on why he made these pages, Dr. Richardson Khristi says, "I always saw how people saw darkness around, and I felt the need to take them toward the light. This became my sole purpose, and that's how I decided to come up with these pages, which are about deep verses, texts, and images that hold even deeper meanings and the power to transform people and their lives for the better."

He is based in Surat, Gujarat, and has earned a BHMS degree from VNSGU, but with his pages have gradually touched the hearts, mindsets, opinions, thoughts, and lives of people from different parts of the world.