New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received a favourable verdict from Delhi High Court in a patent infringement case.

A double bench of the High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India, and has upheld prima facie the judgement of the single judge that the company's Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC's Indian Patent 298645, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Razorpay Allows Merchants To Accept Credit Card Transactions via UPI.

CTPR is used across a wide range of crops for pest management.

In May this year, Natco had announced that the corporation had filed a patent suit against it in the Delhi High Court.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Coasts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry on December 8, Know What ‘Mandous’ Means.

The Patent IN 298645 covers a process to prepare CTPR, an insecticide, that is set to expire on December 6, 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)