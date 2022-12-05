Chennai, December 5: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclone is very likely to hit the southwest Bay of Bengal near northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by December 8 morning. The low-pressure area, which formed over the south Andaman Sea and neighborhood on Monday, is likely to concentrate further and take shape of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, said IMD.

The weather office, in its statement, said that "the cyclonic circulation currently lies over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean-Strait of Malacca and extends up to middle tropospheric levels." Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Strong Winds in State on December 8–10.

Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh On December 8

Impact of Cyclone Mandous:

Starting the night of December 7, IMD has forecasted rainfall activity in seven districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the south coast of Andhra Pradesh. IMD added that the wet spell is likely to intensify the next day. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Andaman and Nicobar islands from December 4 to 6. Cyclone Sitrang: Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal, Leaves of Government Employees Cancelled in Odisha From October 23 to 25.

Amid this, the weather department urged fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea till December 8 while the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coast and the Gulf of Mannar from December 7 to 9.

Know What 'Mandous' Means:

Reportedly, the system will be named Cyclone Mandous once it intensifies into a cyclonic storm. The name was suggested by UAE. The new list of cyclones, which was announced in April 2020, has a total of 13 cyclone names each for the 13 member countries, taking the total number of cyclone names to 169.

