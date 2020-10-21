New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) organised a one-day training programme in Rajasthan for cotton growers on Tuesday.

During the training programme, organised at Agriculture Research Centre in Shri Ganganagar, farm scientists gave solutions to various problems being faced by the cotton growers.

Also Read | How to Remove Password From a PDF File on Your Smartphone.

The total number of 75 progressive farmers from Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts participated in this programme, according to an official statement.

Agricultural scientists educated the farmers regarding the latest technical know-how. This will help the farmers reduce their cultivation expenses and earn a good income.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Watch ECI’s Tutorial Video.

The officials from CCI and NFL encouraged the farmers to use latest machinery to raise production and improve the quality of crop.

NFL Zonal Manager Dilbag Singh and CCI Chief General Manager Neeraj Kumar Bhat gave a live demonstration on the picking of cotton by using cotton-plucking machines.

On this occasion, NFL distributed 75 cotton-plucking machines free of cost to the participating farmers.

Bhat emphasised that the moisture in cotton crop should be kept at minimum in order to take good prices from the market.

Singh asked farmers to use fertilisers in their crops based on soil test reports. He also stressed on balance fertilisation to cut input cost and enhance income.

Plant breeder scientist Vijay Prakash gave information about the best varieties of cotton crop suitable as per the climate of Sri Ganganagar and adjoining districts of Rajasthan.

He stressed upon the proper crop management (which includes all the operations for cotton cultivation) to minimise the expenditure and maximise the profit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)