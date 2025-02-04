New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) State-owned National Seeds Corporation Ltd (NSC) has declared a final dividend of Rs 35.30 crore for financial year 2023-24.

NSC, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Agriculture, has declared a "final dividend of Rs 35.30 crore for the financial year 2023-24, representing 5 per cent of its net worth, in compliance with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines", according to an official statement.

This highest-ever dividend underscores NSC's commitment to contributing to national agricultural development while ensuring financial sustainability.

The dividend cheque was presented to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Chairperson and Managing Director of NSC.

Chouhan stressed the need to ensure that farmers always get good quality seeds and said the NSC should play a leading role in this mission.

On this occasion, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and Joint Secretary (seeds) Ajeet Kumar Sahu were also present.

