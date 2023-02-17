Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Friday approved the budget for 2023-24 of the city, the highlight of which is the absence of any new tax in what is most likely election year for the civic body.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Two Students Attempt Suicide in Dindigul After Being Subjected to Caste Slurs; School Teacher Booked.

As per the budget, income of Rs 4,925 crore is expected, while the expenditure will be an estimated Rs 4,922.50 crore, a marginal surplus of Rs 2.50 crore, a civic official said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Fishermen Attacked, Robbed by Unidentified Men in Midsea Near Point Calimere.

A sum of Rs 1,318.29 crore will be spent on civic amenities, Rs 752 crore for administrative purposes, Rs 568.53 crore for water supply and sanitation. Rs 556.84 crore for other civic amenities and Rs 125.08 crore for e-governance, he said.

"A sum of Rs 406.37 crore has been provided for cleanliness and waste management, which is significant as Navi Mumbai had bagged third spot in Swachh Survekshan 2022. The budget also earmarks Rs 225.23 crore and Rs 184.48 crore for health and education, respectively," the official said.

A major chunk, or Rs 1,626.35 crore, of the income of the civic body will come from local body tax and goods and service tax, while property tax and development fees will account for Rs 801 crore and Rs 360 crore, respectively, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)