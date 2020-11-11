New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.61 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 90.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | An Indomitable Spirit: Story of a 25-Year-Old Who Defeated COVID-19 Despite an End-Stage Renal Failure and Underwent a Successful Kidney Transplantation.

Total income stood at Rs 1,426.27 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 1,720.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board also decided to close NBCC Engineering & Consultancy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NBCC, through Winding-up.

Also Read | Realme X7 Pro with MediaTek 5G Dimensity SoC to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

It also approved the closure of NBCC Gulf LLC, a foreign subsidiary company of NBCC, through liqui00dation, the filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)