Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) organised a bike rally here on Sunday to create awareness about the ill effects of drug addiction.

NC leader Tanvir Sadiq led the rally from Shahar-e-Khas to Qaid Mazar in Hazratbal, Naseem Bagh, a party spokesperson said.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

As part of the NC's ambitious War Against Drug Addiction (WADA) campaign, a bike rally was organised in Zadibal constituency. The aim of the rally was to create awareness among the common people about the harmful effects of psychotropic drugs and drug addiction, he said.

Sadiq said the bike rally was not a stand-alone effort but part of a series of efforts by the NC to address the growing menace of drug addiction and its prevalence among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The party had constituted a committee which, after exhaustive discussions with experts in the fields of medicine and community health, submitted a report on the pressing issue.

Sadiq, who is also the NC's chief spokesperson, expressed gratitude to the civil and police administration for making the event successful.

He said the small effort will go a long way in contributing significantly to the success of the party's efforts aimed at curbing the drug menace.

"It is imperative that we unite and take a stand against this growing threat that has now reached our doorsteps. It is time for us to awaken to reality," Sadiq said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)