Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Northern Coalfields Ltd on Saturday said it has produced 64 million tonne of coal, registering a 19.8 per cent growth in the first half of the 2022-23 financial year.

The miner had produced 53.44 million tonne of coal in the year-ago period.

The Singrauli-based subsidiary of Coal India said its dispatch also grew by 16.1 per cent year-on-year in the first two quarters of the current fiscal.

The company dispatched 66.82 million tonne of coal in the April-September period as against 57.55 million tonne achieved in the corresponding months last year.

NCL has fed powerhouses with 60.80 million tonne of coal, which is 91 per cent of the total dispatched to consumers till date, the miner said in a statement.

"The company has been entrusted with the prime responsibility of fulfilling the energy aspiration of the country and exhorted every miner of the company for concerted efforts to make the nation self-reliant in the coal sector," NCL CMD Bhola Singh said.

NCL has been entrusted with the production and dispatch of 122 million tonne of coal each in the current financial year. The miner is also eyeing Rs1,970 crore of capital expenditure for FY'23 and has already spent Rs 1,085.86 crore till September.

NCL output comes from its 10 highly mechanised opencast mines located in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

