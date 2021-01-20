New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The NCLT will on Thursday hear a plea by Sandhya Hydro Power Projects Balargha for initiating insolvency proceedings against Asian Hotels (North), which operates the city-based five-star hotel Hyatt Regency.

The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday before Court VI of the New Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Claiming a total due of Rs 2.51 crore, Sandhya Hydro Power Projects Balargha (SHPPB) has approached NCLT as an operational creditor of Asian Hotels (North) Ltd under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

It has requested NCLT to admit its insolvency plea against Asian Hotels (North) Ltd (AHNL) and appoint an interim resolution professional for the company.

The Mumbai-based SHPPB is an MSME and operates a run-of-the-river 9.0 MW hydropower project on the river Parbati in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

According to the company, AHNL had entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) on September 12, 2017, for electricity supplied by it for financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

As per the PPA, AHNL was to make investment in the equity share capital of Sandhya Hydro to the tune of Rs 1.52 crore and was allowed to consume 1.77 MW power generated by its power plant.

This was later amended in February 2018 and AHNL was to invest Rs 1.43 crore and was entitled to consume up to 1.97 MW.

AHNL was wholly responsible to arrange open access permission as it was procuring power from an entity other than the Delhi state discom and required to purchase 80 per cent of the annual guaranteed energy of Sandhya Hydro, the petitioner submitted.

"The Corporate Debtor failed in obtaining the requisite Open-Access permission for the periods March 2019, (being in Accounting Year 2018-19) and April 2019, May 2019, July 2019, September 2019, October 2019 and March 2020," SHPPB said in the petition.

SHPPB added that it was forced to sell the power generated by it in the open market at substantially lower tariffs at a loss.

Also, power was supplied during 2018 and 2019, and AHNL was liable to pay Rs 12.59 crore to it, out of which only Rs 10.08 crore has been received and Rs 2.51 crore has been outstanding since December 2019.

As the payment was not made, SHPPB terminated the PPA in March last year and issued a demand notice.

Later, SHPPB moved NCLT in July 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)