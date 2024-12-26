New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) began planting over three lakh tulip bulbs on Thursday under its initiative to enhance the beauty of Lutyens' Delhi with vibrant colours.

The effort involves planting tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands along with bulbs preserved from last year's planting drive, according to the NDMC.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

NDMC has procured over 5,50,000 tulip bulbs this year which have been distributed among various civic bodies.

The NDMC will plant 3,25,000 bulbs, while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will plant two lakh and 25,000 bulbs, respectively.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

According to the civic body, it has preserved 50 percent of last year's tulip bulbs, enabling it to plant 22,000 bulbs in public spaces.

The bulbs will be planted at iconic locations such as Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place, Talkatora Garden, and Sardar Patel Marg, among others, it said.

Additionally, tulips will be grown in pots for the first time to further enhance the city's aesthetics, it added.

The flowers, which are expected to bloom from February, will showcase a spectrum of colours, including white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple, and mixed hues.

The NDMC has been planting tulips since the 2017-18 starting with a pilot project of 17,000 bulbs.

Tulips not only beautify the city but also contribute to reducing air and dust pollution, enhancing the overall experience for both residents and visitors, the civic body said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)