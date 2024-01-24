New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The NDMC has issued a centralised helpline to enable people to deposit religious and national flags put up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Republic Day celebrations to avoid disrespect to those.

In an official order, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the central complaint number 1533 and the 311 app can be used to reach out to it for proper disposal of the flags.

Fourteen sanitary inspectors have been appointed and people can submit the flags to them.

"Consequent to the 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony of Lord Ram at Ayodhya and ongoing Republic Day celebrations all over the NDMC area in the markets, residential areas and religious places. There are religious flags/national flags used for these celebrations ... to avoid disrespect to the national flags/religious flags, an arrangement has been made for its proper graceful disposal," the order said.

"All RWAs (residents' welfare associations), MTAs (market and traders' associations) and other institutions and individuals at large are requested to deposit these flags at ... NDMC offices in their respective areas," it added.

In a statement later, the NDMC said the flags, including those damaged, torn and scattered on the roadside, need to be properly disposed of.

"All RWAs, MTAs and residents of NDMC area and service users are requested to deposit such flags at their respective Area Sanitation Office. The sanitation offices are at 14 locations within the NDMC area," it said.

"For the respectful and graceful disposal of Ram Dhwaj and national flags, any person may call the centralised number 1533 and the NDMC 311 app to lodge for collection of these flags," it added.

Sanitation staff have also been directed to ensure that proper protocol is followed while collecting and disposing of the Tricolour according to the Flag Code of India. For the Ram Dhwaj, the sanitation staff have been directed to ensure proper procedure for collection and disposal.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

