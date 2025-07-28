New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday launched a month-long campaign titled "Swachhta se Swatantrata Tak" to celebrate Independence Day through a wide range of cleanliness and citizen-engagement activities from August 1 to 31.

The initiative aims to promote civic responsibility, environmental stewardship and community participation, the NDMC said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

"This campaign is not just about cleanliness but a tribute to the spirit of freedom through collective action," it added.

Key activities under the campaign will include intensive cleanliness drives across markets, schools, hospitals and religious places, awareness rallies, street plays and digital campaigns.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Plogging drives (a combination of jogging and picking up litter), exhibitions, essay competitions and community pledge events will also be held.

Each department of the NDMC has been assigned specific responsibilities. The Health Department will lead cleanliness drives in JJ clusters and religious sites, organise plogging events with NGOs and felicitate sanitation workers.

Additionally, the Civil Engineering Department will undertake deep cleaning of lakes, restoration of monuments, flyover beautification and graffiti competitions.

NDMC-run schools will take part in the 'Each One Clean One' initiative, under which each school will adopt a public area to maintain cleanliness. Approximately 28,000 students will participate in clean campus drives and plogging activities. International Youth Day will also be celebrated during the campaign.

The civic body will lead awareness efforts through radio, newspapers, LED displays and social media.

Special features include a patriotic movie screening for NDMC staff on August 13 and a public screening on the freedom movement at Regal Building on August 14.

Other departments will contribute as well — the IT Department will amplify the campaign online, Horticulture will conduct plantation drives under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' theme, and the Enforcement Department will run anti-encroachment and wall defacement prevention drives.

The campaign will also emphasise grievance redressal, with strict targets to ensure no public complaint remains unresolved during the month.

NDMC urged residents, traders and institutions to actively participate and make the national capital a cleaner, greener symbol of collective freedom.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)