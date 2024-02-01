New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The NDMC will redevelop and beautify the RML Hospital roundabout with sculptures of elephants, officials said on Thursday.

The work will be carried out under a comprehensive redevelopment and beautification project of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the roundabout near Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The project encompasses a meticulous redesign and landscaping work, featuring the installation of captivating sculptures, fountains, and various artistic elements, an official statement said.

The NDMC has formally invited bids for the project with an estimated expenditure of Rs 91 lakh, it added.

As a part of the plan, NDMC plans to adorn the roundabout with five sculptures, specifically an elephant family, it said.

The project also includes the construction of paved pathways, flower beds, grass beds, lamp posts, fountain channels, low-rise fountain walls, and kerb stones.

The Horticulture department of NDMC will oversee the upkeep of horticultural features, including flowers, grass, and plants, the statement said.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the RML Roundabout serves as a vital nexus, connecting Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Talkatora Road, and Mother Teresa Crescent.

The location ensures that the beauty of the roundabout is witnessed by visitors traversing these thoroughfares, he said.

Upadhyay announced the redevelopment work is expected to conclude within three months of an agency being selected through the bidding process.

