Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) Eleven months after being buried, a woman's body was exhumed following a High Court order and sent for post-mortem in Haryana's Nuh district here, police said Friday.

According to police, Ashuna, a mother of five children, died on June 9, 2024, in Rupaheri village.

The victim's parents alleged that they suspected Ashuna was murdered and went to file a complaint with the police but due to "political pressure" they did not conduct a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the locals convinced the victim's family to bury the body.

However, 15 days after Ashuna's death, her husband, Razak, eloped with his sister-in-law and married her, police said.

The victim's family then moved the court and a case was registered at Punhana police station.

"As per the court's order, the woman's body was taken out of the grave on Thursday. A postmortem will be conducted by the board of doctors. Action will be taken according to whatever facts come out in the postmortem report", a spokesperson of Nuh police said.

